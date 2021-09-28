Decatur police: Texas woman charged in fatal shooting was getaway driver

Sep. 28—A woman believed by police to be the getaway driver in a July 13 shooting at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex was extradited from Texas on a capital murder charge Sunday night.

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 10:16 p.m.

Rodney Maurice Fossett Jr., 21, was shot multiple times at his apartment at Summer Courtyard Apartments and died in Huntsville Hospital from the gunshot wounds Aug. 5.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, of Decatur, was arrested Aug. 6 in Tarrant County, Texas, for the slaying and robbery of Fossett and extradited to Morgan County. Boyd was located near Edmond's last known address. He also faces a capital murder charge and remains in Morgan County Jail.

In an affidavit filed in court, Decatur police Detective Tony Vest provided details on the shooting as described by a witness who said the getaway vehicle had the word "Babyface" on the driver's side doors.

"One witness stated the red sedan with 'Babyface' backed into a parking spot being driven by a Black female. A Black male wearing a blue (do)-rag exited and walked toward Fossett's apartment. Gunshots were heard then the male with the blue (do)-rag ran back to the red sedan along with a second Black male with dreads. The two males entered the red sedan and fled the scene," he wrote.

Decatur Police Capt. Todd Pinion said there could be additional arrests in the case.

"We've made some progress on (finding the other male), and we should have something on that case fairly soon," he said.

Vest said Edmond was identified as the driver of the red sedan. Edmond has a red 2014 Kia Forte with a Texas tag, according to Vest.

"Photos of Edmond's car were located on license plate readers showing 'Babyface' written on the driver side doors," the affidavit said.

A cellphone belonging to Boyd was secured at the scene of the shooting, Vest's search warrant affidavit said.

It said cellphone records obtained from the cell provider showed Edmond's and Boyd's cellphones traveling from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Decatur on July 13 prior to the shooting.

"Additionally, the cellphone records show Edmond's phones leaving Decatur shortly after the shooting back north to Murfreesboro. Edmond's and Boyd's call records show communication prior to the shooting," according to a search warrant affidavit executed Aug. 17 and filed with the Morgan County Circuit Court on Aug. 26.

In the affidavit, Vest wrote that Fossett told him from his hospital bed that he was unlocking his apartment when an unknown man shoved him into his apartment while holding a gun.

"The Black male was hitting him in the head with the pistol while trying to take money from Fossett's pocket. Fossett started to fight back and slammed the suspect's head into the TV. The Black male hit Fossett again with the pistol and then shot Fossett twice in the abdomen area," the affidavit read.

"I know (Edmond) was a target of an ongoing investigation," Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Monday. "Technically, they'll likely be indicted together and their counsel can file a motion for the cases to be severed."

As of late Monday afternoon, Edmond did not have an attorney, according to court records.

In 2021, Morgan County has recorded 23 homicides.

