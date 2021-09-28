Decatur police: Texas woman charged in fatal shooting was getaway driver

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·3 min read

Sep. 28—A woman believed by police to be the getaway driver in a July 13 shooting at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex was extradited from Texas on a capital murder charge Sunday night.

Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 10:16 p.m.

Rodney Maurice Fossett Jr., 21, was shot multiple times at his apartment at Summer Courtyard Apartments and died in Huntsville Hospital from the gunshot wounds Aug. 5.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, of Decatur, was arrested Aug. 6 in Tarrant County, Texas, for the slaying and robbery of Fossett and extradited to Morgan County. Boyd was located near Edmond's last known address. He also faces a capital murder charge and remains in Morgan County Jail.

In an affidavit filed in court, Decatur police Detective Tony Vest provided details on the shooting as described by a witness who said the getaway vehicle had the word "Babyface" on the driver's side doors.

"One witness stated the red sedan with 'Babyface' backed into a parking spot being driven by a Black female. A Black male wearing a blue (do)-rag exited and walked toward Fossett's apartment. Gunshots were heard then the male with the blue (do)-rag ran back to the red sedan along with a second Black male with dreads. The two males entered the red sedan and fled the scene," he wrote.

Decatur Police Capt. Todd Pinion said there could be additional arrests in the case.

"We've made some progress on (finding the other male), and we should have something on that case fairly soon," he said.

Vest said Edmond was identified as the driver of the red sedan. Edmond has a red 2014 Kia Forte with a Texas tag, according to Vest.

"Photos of Edmond's car were located on license plate readers showing 'Babyface' written on the driver side doors," the affidavit said.

A cellphone belonging to Boyd was secured at the scene of the shooting, Vest's search warrant affidavit said.

It said cellphone records obtained from the cell provider showed Edmond's and Boyd's cellphones traveling from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Decatur on July 13 prior to the shooting.

"Additionally, the cellphone records show Edmond's phones leaving Decatur shortly after the shooting back north to Murfreesboro. Edmond's and Boyd's call records show communication prior to the shooting," according to a search warrant affidavit executed Aug. 17 and filed with the Morgan County Circuit Court on Aug. 26.

In the affidavit, Vest wrote that Fossett told him from his hospital bed that he was unlocking his apartment when an unknown man shoved him into his apartment while holding a gun.

"The Black male was hitting him in the head with the pistol while trying to take money from Fossett's pocket. Fossett started to fight back and slammed the suspect's head into the TV. The Black male hit Fossett again with the pistol and then shot Fossett twice in the abdomen area," the affidavit read.

"I know (Edmond) was a target of an ongoing investigation," Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said Monday. "Technically, they'll likely be indicted together and their counsel can file a motion for the cases to be severed."

As of late Monday afternoon, Edmond did not have an attorney, according to court records.

In 2021, Morgan County has recorded 23 homicides.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with London teacher's murder to plead not guilty

    A man charged with the murder of a 28-year-old school teacher in London plans to plead not guilty, a defense lawyer said Tuesday. Delivery driver Koci Selamaj, 36, is accused of killing Sabina Nessa, who disappeared while walking to meet a friend at a pub a few minutes from her home in southeast London on Sept. 17. Nessa's body was found in a local park the next day.

  • Belarus leader announces vote on a new constitution in 2022

    The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Tuesday announced a referendum on a new constitution to be held in February 2022 and vowed not to let the opposition come to power, a move analysts say could further cement his grip on power after months of mass protests. President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday a new constitution had been drafted that redistributes powers between the main branches of the government and establishes a new governing body — the All-Belarus People’s Assembly. “The changes are aimed at making the Constitution more harmonized and balanced by redistributing the powers of the president, the parliament and the government and establishing a constitutional status for the All-Belarus People's Assembly,” Lukashenko said.

  • GOP blocks bill to keep government funded

    The bill Senate Republicans rejected Monday night would have funded government operations temporarily, to early December

  • 8-year-old shot dead while playing on porch in Chicago suburb

    Authorities believe the boy's older brother was the intended target.

  • 'I'll be back soon': Officer shot multiple times says she won't quit

    A resilient Chicago police officer says she is not quitting the force after suffering multiple gunshot wounds during a firefight on Friday.

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • Federal authorities cash in on safety box seizures as owners fight back

    Married couple Jeni Pearsons and Michael Store aren't wealthy.

  • Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested

    The body of a two-year-old who went missing in Baton Rouge on Friday was recovered in Mississippi and her stepfather […] The post Body of missing Baton Rouge child, 2, found; stepfather arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • A woman who was charged with arson in connection to a California wildfire that has burned 10,000 acres said she was boiling water that had bear urine in it, officials say

    The 30-year-old woman told authorities she tried to filter the bear urine with a tea bag and when that didn't work she tried to boil it.

  • Student in deadly Las Vegas crash identified

    Monday, the Clark County coroner's office identified the teen killed as 16-year-old Liam Gillogly.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

    Law enforcement officials on Monday said the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day. “He was a third-party vendor working inside Kroger and was asked to leave his job the morning of Thursday, September 23, 2021,” the release said. “The police department is processing evidence to include electronic evidence, as well as the crime scene vehicles, and interviewing other potential witnesses.”

  • Policewoman's serial murder trial grips South Africa

    The trial of a policewoman accused of murdering five relatives and a boyfriend to cash in on insurance claims has captivated South Africa, struck by her brass in the face of blood-curdling allegations.