Decatur schedules interviews with 3 police chief candidates for April 25

Apr. 15—Three candidates to become Decatur's police chief will have public interviews with the City Council and attend a reception April 25.

The council majority agreed Monday to interview interim Chief Todd Pinion, retired Capt. Chris Jones and retired Lt. James Buchli before a regularly scheduled work session that day.

Sandlin said Buchli will interview first at 8:30 a.m., followed by Pinion at 10 and Jones at 11. Former Decatur Police Chief Ed Taylor and Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett agreed to advise the council in the interviews.

Sandlin and the council had discussed holding a reception for the interviewees to meet city directors and the Police Department's command staff.

"I don't know if there's any value of meeting with the command staff because they already know each other," Sandlin said Monday.

Council President Jacob Ladner said "there's some value" in a reception that provides more of an informal setting.

Sandlin said Wednesday that the public reception for the candidates will follow the interviews and be from 2:30 p.m. to 4 at Turner-Surles Community Center.

Council members selected the three candidates for interviews out of 30 applicants for the position left vacant Jan. 27 when Nate Allen resigned as police chief.

Ladner was the only councilman to request that a candidate from outside of Decatur be interviewed — Rance Quinn, retired deputy chief of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. Quinn has 32 years of experience in law enforcement, but Ladner was outvoted by the council majority so Quinn wasn't scheduled for an interview.

Councilman Billy Jackson did not submit a list of preferred interviewees.

A 17-year veteran of the department, Pinion was captain of the Criminal Investigations Division until he took over as interim chief the day after Allen's resignation.

Jones worked 26 years for the Decatur Police Department and now is an investigator for the Morgan County District Attorney's Office. He retired as a Police Department captain last year.

Buchli spent 24 years with the Decatur Police Department, including serving as a patrol lieutenant (shift commander) for seven years before retiring last year. He works as a part-time student resource officer for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The City Council hires director-level city employees, including the police and fire chiefs. The advertised pay range for the police chief's position was $88,487 to $134,644. The police chief, who is required to live in the city, also gets the use of a city vehicle.

