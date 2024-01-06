Decatur school board member running for State Board of Education seat

Jan. 6—A desire to improve Alabama students' financial literacy and provide more accountable school-choice options inspired a Decatur City Schools board member to enter the race for the Alabama State Board of Education District 7 seat, he said.

Doug Bachuss, a Decatur attorney and vice president of the Decatur school board, said he is a viable candidate because he has three children currently enrolled in public schools and he understands what parents are facing.

"To have a parent on the state school board would bring a parent's perspective to the policy making and the responsibilities the state board has," Bachuss said.

Bachuss has served on the Decatur City school board since Nov. 1, 2020. He said a desire to help the state board with workforce development was one of several factors motivating him to run for election.

"I've also had discussions with parents just as a Decatur school board member about financial literacy and school choice, so I want to focus on those two areas as well if elected on the state board," Bachuss said.

Bachuss, 54, said he would form partnerships between the State Board of Education and financial organizations to teach financial literacy, not only in District 7 but across the state.

"Working with mortgage companies, banks and financial institutions, they can teach and give back to our students by showing this is not just math, but skills they would need with buying and maintaining a home," Bachuss said. "Finding ways to explain that to our students and the next generations is important."

He said he supports school choice for families but wants accountability on how state funds are spent.

"It looks to me that the discussion now is for state funds to be applied into different options," Bachuss said. "If the Legislature and parent groups are in favor of moneys being directed to different school options, that could be allowable, but any provision of state funds should have some accountability that goes along with it."

Bachuss said he would make sure districts follow guidelines pertaining to the Alabama Literacy Act to boost reading proficiency and make sure students are reading on grade level by the end of third grade.

"We need to make sure we're equipping students with the resources they need to improve their reading skills," Bachuss said.

Bachuss said based on the most recent state and federal report card data, there is room for growth in math proficiency, and that the state Numeracy Act should help. The Numeracy Act passed in 2022 with the intent of improving math proficiency in grades K-5 and making sure students are proficient by the end of fifth grade.

The state's current math proficiency rate is 29.94%.

"Having our curriculum in line with the testing is going to be very important and I'm going to make sure that I would be a part of helping the State Department (of Education) with that," Bachuss said.

Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said Bachuss' personable nature will serve him well if elected.

"He does a good job of listening to all sides of the story," Douglas said. "He would listen to our parents if they reached out to him and he'd reach out to our principals and teachers and listen to them, too. He just did a good job of being visible at the schools and getting input from all groups, whether it be parents, teachers or students."

Bachuss said if he wins the District 7 seat in November, he would have to resign his current seat on the Decatur school board and a board member would be appointed to serve out the rest of his term, which ends in 2025.

"Then, it would be up to that person whether they would like to run for election when that term ends," Bachuss said.

Bachuss is one of three Republicans vying for the District 7 seat. The other two are Oscar Mann, who is vice president of the Jefferson County school board, and Allen Long, a physician from Florence. The incumbent, Belinda McRae, is not seeking reelection.

The primary is March 5. The general election is Nov. 5.

