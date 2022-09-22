Decatur woman arrested for drug sales

Sep. 22—Decatur police arrested a woman at her house Wednesday after receiving complaints about drug sales from August through September.

Police executed a search warrant at 2900 Wimberly Drive S.W. and identified the homeowner as Paris Phenique Davis, 30. Inside the house, police said, officers found crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Davis is charged with distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. She was being held in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $6,600 bail.

Police said Karris Antwan Jones, 41, of Decatur is also wanted in this investigation on warrants for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a probation violation.

Police ask that anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts contact them at 256-341-4660. To leave an anonymous tip, call 256-341-4636.

— wesley.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438.