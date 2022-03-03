Decatur woman arrested during probe of overdose deaths held on half-million dollar bail

Mar. 2—A Decatur woman arrested Tuesday on drug charges during a Decatur Police Department investigation into multiple overdose deaths involving fentanyl is being held on bail of $508,300 in Morgan County Jail, according to authorities.

Brittney Swift, 35, faces the felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs (fentanyl), distribution of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, police said. She also was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators executed a search warrant Tuesday at Swift's residence in the 600 block of Holland Court Southwest and located methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia and a trafficking amount of fentanyl, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected, police said.