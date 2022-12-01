Decatur woman arrested for fraudulent use of a client's debit card

Nov. 30—A Decatur woman was arrested Tuesday on warrants for five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card belonging to a client of a developmental disability center, Decatur police said Wednesday.

Caren Bell Sales, 49, was arrested for making unauthorized purchases on a debit card belonging to a client of her employer, according to a police statement. The client did not allow these purchases.

Another employee of the developmental disability center filed a report to Decatur police regarding the purchases in early October.

Sales was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $5,000.

