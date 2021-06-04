Decatur woman charged with fraudulent use of debit cards

Jun. 4—A Decatur woman is accused of misusing the debit cards of some residents at the Centers for the Developmentally Disabled.

Decatur police said that officers on May 19 responded to the facility regarding the fraudulent use of multiple debit cards belonging to residents. During their investigation, the officers developed an employee at the center, Jakira Swopes, 20, of Decatur, as a suspect, police said.

According to police, Swopes was arrested and charged today with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and was being held at the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $6,000 bail.

