Decatur woman charged with shooting mother

Feb. 6—A Decatur woman is in Morgan County Jail on a charge of domestic violence after police say she shot her mother this morning.

Decatur police responded at 2:03 a.m. to the 300 block of Blackberry Drive Southwest and found the victim in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who according to police said she had been shot by her daughter, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Marquita Laneice Gary, 28, was charged with first-degree domestic violence. She was booked into Morgan County Jail at 4:57 a.m., where she is being held in lieu of $45,000 bond, according to jail records.

