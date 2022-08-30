Decatur woman charged with stealing rent money

Aug. 30—A Decatur woman is facing a theft charge after allegedly taking tenants' rent money and depositing it into her personal bank account, Decatur police said.

Tina Dianne Bryant, 48, of Devonshire Drive Southeast in Decatur, allegedly took the money from January 2019 to December 2021 while employed as the apartment manager. Police arrested her Monday.

Decatur police "determined that a large amount of money orders and personal checks meant to pay rent for tenants were deposited into Bryant's personal bank account totaling in excess of $45,000, not including large amounts of cash that were paid to Bryant by the tenants for rent, totaling in excess of an additional $100,000," according to a police statement.

Police said the tenants became aware of their rent money being mishandled when a new management company completed an audit on the financial status of the business and notified the tenants that they owed past due rent.

Court documents stated multiple residents came forward and claimed Bryant was paid the rent with either cash, money orders or personal checks and provided police with signed statements.

The court document also states more than $150,000 is missing, and an investigation is continuing.

Bryant was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000.

