Decatur woman charged with willful abuse of child

Apr. 18—A Decatur woman who allegedly beat her elementary-age son with a broom was charged Monday with willful abuse of a child, according to Decatur police.

Milaya Dashai Orr, 23, of Larkwood Drive Southwest, was in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $15,000 bond.

The school resource officer at Walter Jackson Elementary contacted a Decatur police detective to report that the boy had bruising on his head, neck and back, according to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Michael Kent.

A representative of the Department of Human Resources went to the school, spoke with the child and observed the bruising, according to the affidavit. The child told the representative that on Friday "his mother whooped him with a broom and hit him four times."

Detectives contacted Orr at a separate location and placed her under arrest, according to Decatur police.

Willful abuse of a child is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

