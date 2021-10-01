Decatur woman facing drug charges

Oct. 1—A Decatur woman is facing felony drug charges after Decatur police stopped a vehicle she was in about midnight Thursday, police said.

Kaysi Wynn McCulloch, 26, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl concealed on her body, police said, and was charged with possession with the intent to distribute and second-degree promoting prison contraband. She also had an active warrant with Somerville Police, according to a release from Decatur police.

She was booked in the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500.

Another woman in the vehicle is facing three misdemeanor charges and was held in lieu of $900 bail.

Police said they stopped the vehicle for a switched tag at Danville Road and Modaus Road Southwest about 12:05 a.m. Friday.

