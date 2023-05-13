Decatur woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint, police say
Decatur police say a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint on Friday morning on West College Avenue.
According to police, the woman was approached by a man with a gun at 7 a.m.
He ordered her inside her home while threatening her with a gun, then sexually assaulted her, according to a statement from police.
Afterward, police say the suspect had the victim drive him to a location in DeKalb County.
According to police, the victim came by the Decatur Police Department around 9 a.m. to report the assault. The suspect in the alleged sexual assault is described as “a slender black male, approximately five feet, nine inches and in their early to mid-20s, with a medium complexion.
Police described him as wearing a gray t-shirt and gray pants.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Hensel at 678-553-6687 or mark.hensel@decaturga.com.
For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers Atlanta can be contacted at 404-577-8477.
