Deceased couple found at Joplin address identified

Nov. 2—Joplin police have identified the man and woman found deceased Monday night inside a house at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave.

Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin, and Eric Stampfli, 35, of Grove, Oklahoma, were deceased when officers arrived at the address in response to a 9:16 p.m. call concerning unresponsive occupants, according to a news release today from the Joplin Police Department.

Police have not released the cause or manner of their deaths pending the results of autopsies scheduled to be performed today in Springfield.

Police have said that a juvenile present at the time of the incident was found uninjured and was determined not to have been involved in what took place.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.