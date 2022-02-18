Deceased deputy dubbed ‘only probable suspect’ in 1983 cold case killing of Florida 11-year-old

A Florida deputy who died in 2008 has been named the “the only probable suspect” in the decades-old cold case murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified former Deputy James Howard Harrison as the likely killer of Lora Ann Huizar, who was last seen alive on Nov. 6, 1983. She was walking home from a gas station at the time and her body was discovered days later in an area Harrison was often assigned to patrol, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We have established probable cause to determine that Harrison abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered the juvenile victim and later altered the crime scene by placing the victim in a drainage ditch in an attempt to destroy physical evidence,” St. Lucie Chief Deputy Brian Hester said in a statement.

Harrison first drew suspicion when a pair of witnesses claimed he asked them to leave the crime scene before responding officers arrived on the scene about 20 minutes later. There was also evidence to suggest the position and location of the victim’s body, once initial crime scene investigators and detectives arrived on the scene, did not match initial witness accounts.

Investigators were for years unable to officially identify a suspect, but they finally got a break in the case last year, when a private lab recovered unknown male DNA from the victim’s sexual assault kit. Harrison’s body was exhumed as a result, but the DNA recovered was too deteriorated to make a match.

Harrison continued to work in law enforcement for another 10 years, despite “a pattern of inappropriate behavior involving juvenile females” during his time at the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office, police said.

“This pattern has led detectives to believe that Harrison may be responsible for other sexual assault cases across the state.”

In addition to being a deputy, Harrison was a pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Pierce, where he mentored at-risk children.

Paul Taylor, a cold case detective for the St. Lucie County Sherriff’s Office said the day they solved the case “was both the worst and the best day of my 30-year career in law enforcement.”

He added: “Nobody dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop, and it felt bittersweet to finally provide the victim’s family with some long awaited answers.”