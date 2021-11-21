Deceased hunter found in kayak on the Exeter River

Nov. 21—Police found a deceased hunter in a kayak on the Exeter River Saturday.

A concerned citizen called the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office about the body. Brentwood police arrived and saw a man lying motionless inside the kayak and not responding to commands, according to a news release.

A Brentwood police officer waded into the water to retrieve the kayak. The 79-year-old man, whose name is being withheld pending family notifications, appeared to be hunting along the Exeter River when he suffered a medical emergency., according to the news release.

Fish and Game reminds all those doing outdoor activities to make sure at least one person has details on the trip.