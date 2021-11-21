Deceased hunter found in kayak on the Exeter River

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Nov. 21—Police found a deceased hunter in a kayak on the Exeter River Saturday.

A concerned citizen called the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office about the body. Brentwood police arrived and saw a man lying motionless inside the kayak and not responding to commands, according to a news release.

A Brentwood police officer waded into the water to retrieve the kayak. The 79-year-old man, whose name is being withheld pending family notifications, appeared to be hunting along the Exeter River when he suffered a medical emergency., according to the news release.

Fish and Game reminds all those doing outdoor activities to make sure at least one person has details on the trip.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories