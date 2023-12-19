Deceased infant found in New Bedford was a boy, 1 to 4 weeks old

NEW BEDFORD — A deceased infant found along a Fort Taber walking path was male and had likely been dead for one to four weeks, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

The official cause and manner of death of “Baby Doe,” who was found on Dec. 9, is still pending final autopsy results by the state Medical Examiner, according to a press release.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the death and discovery of Baby Doe, detectives are reviewing several weeks worth of surveillance footage from the surrounding area.

The DA's office has also partnered with a private lab in Texas to perform extensive genealogical and forensic testing of DNA and other evidence collected in this case.

The office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, seen in this Herald News file photo, is seeking information about a deceased baby boy who was found in New Bedford on Dec. 9.

Info sought: Authorities seek info about fetus or baby found in Rochester recycling facility

Due to the ongoing nature of this probe, the DA's office can't reveal what other evidence it has obtained and is testing at this time, according to the release.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III and investigators are asking anyone with further information about this case to come forward, either in person or anonymously.

Quinn said even the smallest tip can often lead to a major break in a case such as this one.

Second incident: Baby's remains found at Rochester recycling plant

On Saturday, Dec. 9, New Bedford Police responded to Fort Taber at approximately 12:40 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding the discovery of a deceased infant.

When police arrived on scene, they learned that a woman was walking along a path near the water with her pre-teen niece when she made observations of a blanket near a thicket of bushes adjacent to the walking path.

The woman also detected an odor of decay.

The woman approached the blanket and found a white plastic bag wrapped inside of it. The decomposing deceased infant was located inside the plastic bag.

When the woman made the discovery, she immediately yelled out about her discovery to two nearby men who were out walking their dog.

Subsequently, one of the men called 911.

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and New Bedford Police detectives interviewed the woman and the men after the discovery and there is no reason to believe any of them were involved in the baby’s death, the release states.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurs during the Christmas season. We should all keep the infant in our prayers,” Quinn said. “As part of our efforts, we have expedited and are utilizing advanced forensic technology in an attempt to establish a familial link to the deceased infant. If you have any information about this case, it is imperative that you come forward. No piece of information is insignificant."

How to report at tip

To report a tip, you can contact New Bedford Police at 508-991-6300, call the DA's Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 508-961-1901 or submit an anonymous tip via text message by testing the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637).

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Deceased infant found in New Bedford was 1 to 4 weeks old