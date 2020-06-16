Deceased in Lejeune Shooting-Stabbing Incident Was Marine Spouse, Officials Say

The person who died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday morning at a North Carolina military base was married to an active-duty Marine, the service announced on Monday.

The man's name is being withheld at his family's request, Marine officials said.

A second man who was stabbed during the same incident at a house at Camp Lejeune is an active-duty Marine. The Marine is in stable condition at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune after being stabbed multiple times.

A Marine official confirmed to Military.com that the two people involved were not married to each other. Officials with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the relationship between the spouse who died on Saturday and the Marine who was stabbed.

The agency also did not address questions about whether anyone else was at the home at the time of the incident or if anyone has been charged.

Officials with NCIS "believes those involved in the incident pose no continuing threat to the base community," a Monday news release states. NCIS, which is leading the investigation, is asking anyone with knowledge of the shooting and stabbing to submit tips to the agency.

Patrol officers at Camp Lejeune responded to a 911 call at an on-base residence at about 4 a.m. on Saturday where they found the shooting and stabbing victims. The Marine spouse was dead when the officers arrived, officials said this weekend.

The Marine who was stabbed was transported to the base medical center.

No additional details about the incident have been released. The situation remains under investigation.

