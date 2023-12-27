Deceased man discovered partially submerged in Warwick drainage ditch on County Route 1

A deceased male was discovered Tuesday partially submerged in a drainage ditch, the Town of Warwick Police Department said Tuesday evening.

The man was found in a ditch on County Route 1 near Little Brooklyn Road. The Warwick Police Department received a call around 12:45 p.m. and officers arrived on scene to confirm the discovery.

The man appears to be in his mid-30s and may have worked in the area, according to police.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Town of Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000.

The Warwick Police Department's investigation is being assisted by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

