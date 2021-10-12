Deceased man found near Highway 360 in Arlington; no signs of trauma, police say

An unresponsive man was found in the 300 block of Highway 360 in Arlington around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Arlington police responded to the scene, near Division Street, and found the man in a grassy area between the highway and service road, spokesman Tim Ciesco said in an email. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not see obvious signs of trauma or indication that the man was hit by a vehicle, Ciesco said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the man’s name and cause of death had not been posted by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. The death remains under investigation.