Deceased person discovered at Bellingham encampment

Authorities are investigating after a deceased person’s body was found inside a tent at an encampment behind the Bellingham Walmart on the Guide Meridian. The deceased person was located by another person who lives in the tent, and a call to 911 was made.

Police were dispatched to “assist with scene security,” Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department told The Bellingham Herald. Police were contacted around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

This is the second body to be found in under a month at the encampment, which is located on private property. Another body was discovered Oct. 14 near a structure made of wood and tarps.

The manner and cause of death are being investigated through an autopsy, and police are working to notify next of kin before releasing an identity.