Deceased person found in downtown Boise Friday; police Violent Crimes Unit investigating

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Police are investigating a report of a deceased person in downtown Boise.

A tweet from the Boise Police Department said officers responded to the call at 8:30 a.m. Friday and located the person on Franklin Street between 17th and 18th Streets.

Officials blocked off Franklin Street behind the liquor store at Franklin and 17th streets in the North End.

Around 8:30am BPD responded to W. Franklin St. between N. 17th & N. 18th. Officers located a deceased person and detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are conducting a death investigation. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be available as it is confirmed. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 7, 2023

The Violent Crimes Unit is conducting a death investigation, the police department tweet said.