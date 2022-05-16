Deceased in shooting near New Boston Space Force base was Mass. man, 33

May 16—Authorities on Monday identified 33-year-old Massachusetts resident Michael Foley as the man shot and killed late Friday night outside the U.S. Space Force base in New Boston.

Other than the name, Attorney General John Formella provided no additional information about the shooting, which took place on an access road to the station, which is located at 317 Chestnut Hill Road.

Authorities are withholding the names of the others involved in the incident, a New Boston police officer and a security guard.

Located in portions of New Boston, Amherst and Mont Vernon, the tracking station was operated by the U.S. Air Force for decades. In 2020, it was transferred to the Space Force, the fifth branch of the U.S. armed forces that was created during the Trump administration.

The 2,800-acre facility is officially named the Peterson Space Force Base.

The officer-involved shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Foley died from a single gunshot wound.

Formella's office said no more information will be released until after interviews with the officer and security guard are completed.