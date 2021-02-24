Deceased woman discovered Sunday in Lewiston is from Litchfield

Christopher Williams, Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine

Feb. 24—LEWISTON — Police have released the identity of the person who was found deceased at 465 Main St. on Sunday as a 31-year-old woman from Litchfield.

The Sun Journal is not publishing her name at this time.

The cause and manner of her death will be determined pending autopsy results, Lt. David St. Pierre said Tuesday.

Next of kin have been notified, he said.

The woman's death does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the Main Street building on Sunday.

Maine State Police were called to the scene to assist local police with the death investigation, which is ongoing.

