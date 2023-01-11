Deceased woman with stab wounds found in burning apartment, Las Vegas police say

A woman with stab wounds was found dead in a burning apartment in Las Vegas, Nevada police said.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded at 1:48 p.m. on Jan. 9 to calls of a fire on East Charleston Boulevard, according to a news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Fire personnel found a “woman inside a burning apartment suffering from apparent stab wounds,” officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her death is being investigated by Las Vegas homicide detectives.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the woman and release the cause and manner of death.

Las Vegas police urge anyone with information to call 702-828-2521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

