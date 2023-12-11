December 15 is last day to apply for UN financial assistance

Applications for the United Nations financial assistance will be accepted until Dec. 15. In Ukraine, data collection for obtaining UNHCR financial assistance is conducted by mobile teams of the Right to Protection charitable foundation.

It is possible to apply for UNHCR financial assistance until the end of registration in 2023 in regions where the pre-registration points have not yet closed.

Registration points will continue to operate on a rotating basis, providing the opportunity to consult with experts.

Individuals who submit their applications by Dec. 15 will continue to receive financial assistance. Payments will be extended to those who applied within the specified timeframe.

Please contact the UNHCR Hotline: 0 800 307 711 (Mon-Fri 09:00-18:00) or the Telegram Chat for questions or requests.

Who can receive financial assistance from the UN?

The payments are provided to those who have not previously received assistance from international organizations and whose monthly income does not exceed $150 (UAH 5400) per person.

Applicants registered from Oct. 1 will receive payments of about $100 (UAH 3600) and an additional $60 (UAH 2220) per each family member for 3 winter months.

Financial assistance is available for:

- IDPs who moved after the start of the Russian invasion

- Persons who have not moved but have suffered as a result of the hostilities in the regions where applications for assistance are being accepted

- Persons who have returned to their homes after being forced to move due to hostilities

Citizens must meet the following criteria:

- A single-parent family (either father or mother)

- A family with one or more children under the age of 18 or with elderly members (55 years and older)

- A family with one or more elderly members (55 years and older) or elderly persons with one or more children under the age of 18

- A family with one or more members with special needs. Namely, those with disabilities and chronic illnesses. The list is not limited to these special needs criteria

- Foster families caring for unaccompanied children and children separated from their parents (documentation required)

The following documents must be submitted with the application:

- Personal Identification Number (PIN)

- National Identity Card

- Certificate of Internal Displacement (IDP)

- IBAN of the main applicant's bank account

- Children's birth certificates

- Child custody certificate

- Disability or chronic illness certificate or medical certificate.

All family members must be present at the time of registration. Persons with limited mobility may register on the basis of original documents, provided that they submit documents confirming their condition.

