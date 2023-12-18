December 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images

We will update this page with more images as the month progresses.

Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y, was expelled from Congress after a scathing House Ethics Committee report found that he misused campaign finances for his own personal benefit and committed federal crimes. The vote that removed George Santos from Congress was the third vote; the two prior failed as other members of Congress wanted more evidence that a crime had been committed.

Communities around the country celebrated Hanukkah. This year's National Menorah lighting in Washington, D.C., took place under a cloud of rising instances of antisemitism and heightened tensions among Americans prompted by the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

The drug overdose crisis in the United States still runs rampant. However, people like Amanda, an addict herself, are doing the most they can to curb disease and death caused by drug addiction. Detroit Free Press photographer Mandi Wright spent a year following Amanda and learning about her efforts. “The interesting thing about Amanda is that she distributes clean needles, Narcan and other harm-reduction supplies to help drug users in her area avoid disease, infection and death," said Wright. "This photo shows Amanda in her motel room after a morning of drug use. She is getting ready to pass out Narcan. This image offers a glimpse into the struggles people who are living in addiction face. She finds her purpose in helping other addicts stay healthy.”

December 1

Former Rep. George Santos departs the United States Capitol after the House of Representatives voted to expel him from Congress. Santos is the sixth member of the House to be expelled in the body’s history.

December 3

Triathletes begin the swim portion to kick off the fifth Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells at Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, Calif.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) scrambles and jumps over Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45), linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (23), during NFL week 13 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

December 5

The Independent Man is removed from the top of The State House in Providence, R.I. The 500-pound bronze statue, whose base has become cracked and unstable, is being taken down for repairs.

Allie Plott, Lydia Smith, Madeline Evans and Ellie Boulware, members of The Tuscaloosa Community Dancers, prepare for a dress rehearsal of The Nutcracker at the Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

December 6

Family members mourn at a memorial set up in front of the home of a woman who was shot on Shadywood Drive in Austin, part of a multi-county wave of violence that left six dead and three injured.

Robert Kwok of Rancho Mirage attends the unveiling event for the murals at the Jackson Street Bridge in downtown Indio, Calif.

December 8

Rabbi Shneor Minsky shows his daughter Batya, 22 months, the "Israel Solidarity" menorah during the annual Hanukkah event at Bradley Park in Palm Beach, Fla.

December 12

The Revs. Vincent Johnson and George Armstrong pray over Mary Bradley while on bedrest at the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. Bradley was injured when an EF-2 rated tornado with 130 mph winds hit Community Baptist Church and flattened the structure. 35 parishioners were inside, including Bradley, and some had to be dug out of the rubble.

Amanda lights a cigarette in her motel room in Detroit before she distributes the Narcan she has left to motel residents. She had already distributed clean needles to them.

