December 2023 in photos: USA TODAY's most memorable images
Visual Editors
·1 min read
Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y, was expelled from Congress after a scathing House Ethics Committee report found that he misused campaign finances for his own personal benefit and committed federal crimes. The vote that removed George Santos from Congress was the third vote; the two prior failed as other members of Congress wanted more evidence that a crime had been committed.
Communities around the country celebrated Hanukkah. This year's National Menorah lighting in Washington, D.C., took place under a cloud of rising instances of antisemitism and heightened tensions among Americans prompted by the latest war between Israel and Hamas.
The drug overdose crisis in the United States still runs rampant. However, people like Amanda, an addict herself, are doing the most they can to curb disease and death caused by drug addiction. Detroit Free Press photographer Mandi Wright spent a year following Amanda and learning about her efforts. “The interesting thing about Amanda is that she distributes clean needles, Narcan and other harm-reduction supplies to help drug users in her area avoid disease, infection and death," said Wright. "This photo shows Amanda in her motel room after a morning of drug use. She is getting ready to pass out Narcan. This image offers a glimpse into the struggles people who are living in addiction face. She finds her purpose in helping other addicts stay healthy.”
George Santos, Republican ex-congressman, certified grifter and unlikely gay icon, is now on Cameo. Santos' stint in Congress — checkered with a slew of criminal fraud charges, a House ethics committee probe and allegations of misspending campaign funds on expenses like Botox and OnlyFans subscriptions — ended last week when fellow representatives voted to expel him from the House in a 311-114 vote. At the time of writing, Santos already sold 100 videos on Cameo, and temporarily suspended future sales.
The House of Representatives voted 311 to 114 to expel Rep. George Santos of New York on Friday. The vote follows the House Ethics Committee report in November that found “substantial evidence” the freshman Republican violated campaign finance and government ethics laws.
Tamara, a buy now pay later platform for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC region, has raised $340 million in a financing round that values the fintech at $1 billion. Saudi asset manager and financial institution SNB Capital and Sanabil Investments, a wholly-owned company by Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), led the Series C round. Other backers include Shorooq Partners, Pinnacle Capital, Impulse and others, joining existing investors such as Checkout.com.
It's been an action-packed year with new startups emerging (so many electric boat and RV companies, am I right?), a bevy of EVs hitting the road and a number of commercial milestones achieved in the autonomous vehicle industry. A number of startups failed, including a bunch of mobility SPACs, and layoffs were pervasive even into this last month of the year. Two of the more stunning stories were within the autonomous vehicle industry: the founders of the defunct Argo AI coming back with a new Softbank-funded AV startup and the downfall of Cruise.
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has announced its return to flight with the New Shepard rocket, targeting Monday December 18 at 9:30AM ET for liftoff. New Shepard was grounded for over a year after a failure on September 2022 during an uncrewed mission.