December 2nd Weather Forecast
There is a small chance for rain in parts of North Texas Saturday, but those chances should be gone after midday.
There is a small chance for rain in parts of North Texas Saturday, but those chances should be gone after midday.
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, a massage gun for nearly 60% off, a coffee mug warmer for $26 and more great deals.
This week: A popular female coding influencer's Instagram is apparently run by a man, Oh god, Spotify Wrapped is back, Google is clearing out all of your old accounts.
Here's how to watch the Georgia vs. Alabama game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 14 college football schedule.
Felicity Huffman breaks silence on college admissions scandal, four years after she was released from prison. Look back at the case.
TV typically has "thrived on showing women in competition with one another," author Ellyn Lem tells Yahoo Entertainment.
Which NBA teams are providing the most fantasy juice so far through the 2023-24 season? Dan Titus ranks the squads.
A new report by the Financial Times says X will now turn to small and medium-sized advertisers to shore up revenue after the company's owner Elon Musk alienated big brands fleeing X over antisemitic content by telling them they could go fuck themselves during an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit earlier this week. Speaking at the event, Musk told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin "What this advertising boycott is going to do is it's going to kill the company," he said with a small nod to the audience. "And what the whole world will know is that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail."
Forests are worth as much as $150 trillion, according to the Boston Consulting Group, with much of the interest in them centering around carbon credits. “The hope is that improving data quality and cost-effective monitoring will help increase the value of a conserved or restored forest," writes Tim De Chant in our most recent survey of climate tech investors. In the first of a two-part series, M&A expert David Martin explains some of the unforeseen barriers that might prevent a merger from happening.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
This lightweight spot buster combats pet stains, red wine spills and more — and it's nearly 30% off.
A broader Middle East war hasn't followed the hostilities between Israel and Hamas. That's no accident.
This flowy beauty has won the hearts of 19,700+ shoppers.
Book blurbs have become a central part of the publishing industry: Who better to endorse a book than other authors and thought leaders? In that same spirit, we asked several writers to recommend books that you and other TechCrunch readers may want to gift this holiday season.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma will be available with numerous factory accessories, including a bed extender, skid plates, and several TRD parts.
With Drake Maye almost certainly moving on to the NFL, North Carolina already has his potential replacement lined up.
Dak Prescott had another huge night as the Cowboys escaped with a big win.
Tesla has delivered the first batch of Cybertruck electric pickups at a launch event in Texas. Here's what we know now that the truck is a real thing.
Tesla is holding a livestream event in Texas to highlight deliveries of its long-anticipated and controversial Cybertruck. To that end, the factory only made ten vehicles.