December dedicated to impaired driving prevention

Dec. 6—December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention Month since the holiday season has a higher accident rate than others on average. According to the National Safety Council, over 40,000 people died last year in alcohol-related crashes nationwide. So far this year the Odessa Police Department has investigated 3,122 crashes, including 11 fatal crashes, and has had 551 DWI-related offenses, a news release said.

Driving intoxicated on alcohol or a substance other than alcohol can have very serious consequences. Driving while intoxicated can greatly affect your ability to see and hear, diminish your attention span, greatly reduce your problem-solving skills, and compromise your decision-making abilities.

The best enforcement relies upon the safety and discipline of our citizens and those that visit our city for business and entertainment. The public can lower the number of alcohol-related crashes in Odessa by being smart after having an alcoholic beverage to drink. Please click here for more information on Drunk Driving Awareness.