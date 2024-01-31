December ends housing market year with trend toward 'normal'

Consider it the trifecta of housing stats and likely the reason for a delay in the monthly report from the Space Coast Association of Realtors.

December’s housing numbers marked the total for the month, but also the end of the fourth quarter and the end of what some might say was an insane reset year for the Brevard housing market.

With the swift rise and slow-to-fall interest rates, properties are sitting on the market longer; cash sales are down for the year and a spike in inventory have brought Brevard to a more “normal” market than the frenzied bidding wars and well-above asking price closings the Space Coast has seen in recent years.

According to the association's latest statistics, closed sales for single family homes in December dropped 19.5% year over year. For townhomes and condos, the drop was 25.4%. The fourth quarter for 2023 saw a 5.9% drop over all compared to Q4 of 2022. Townhomes and condos were down 7.7% for Q4.

Closed sales also dropped 6.2% for annual 2023 in which the number of units closed was 10,396 compared to 11,083 in 2022. Townhomes and condos saw an annual drop of 9.8 percent.

Other stats to consider:

Cash sales

December Single Family: Down 9.7%

December Townhome: Down 25.4%

Quarter 4 Single Family: Up 11.9%

Quarter 4 Townhome : Up 1.9%

Annual 2023 Single Family: Down 8.9%

Annual 2023 Townhome: Down 6.3%

New pending sales

December Single Family: Down 13%

December Townhome: Down 5.5%

Quarter 4 Single Family: Up 2.6%

Quarter 4 Townhome: Up 4.2%

Annual 2023 Single Family: Down 5%

Annual 2023 Townhome: Up 6.8%

Median Sales Price

December Single Family: Up 5% to $370,000 compared to a year ago, which was $352,540.

December Townhome: Down -4% to $291,000 compared to a year ago, which was $303,000.

Quarter 4 Single Family: Up 2% to $365,000 compared to a year ago, which was $357,813.

Quarter 4 Townhome: Down -3.6% to $295,000 compared to a year ago, which was $306,000.

Annual 2023 Single Family: Up 0.3% to $361,000 compared to a year ago, which was $360,000.

Annual 2023 Townhome: Up 3.1% to $299,000 compared to a year ago, which was $289,900.

New listings

December Single Family: Up 8.4%

December Townhome: Down 15.3%

Quarter 4 Single Family: Up 8.9%

Quarter 4 Townhome: Up 17.1%

Annual 2023 Single Family: Down 4%

Annual 2023 Townhome: Up 6.8%

Months of inventory

December Single Family: Up 39.1% to 3.2 months

December Townhome: Up 81.5% to 4.9 months

Quarter 4 Single Family: Up 39.1% to 3.2 months

Quarter 4 Townhome: Up 81.5% to 4.9 months

Annual 2023 Single Family: Up 39.1% to 3.2 months

Annual 2023 Townhome: Up 81.5% to 4.9 months

Traditional Sales

December Single Family: Down 19.4%

December Townhome: Down 25%

Quarter 4 Single Family: Down 5.8%

Quarter 4 Townhome: Down 7.3%

Annual 2023 Single Family: Down 6.3%

Annual 2023 Townhome: Down -9.9%

Foreclosures/REO sales

December Single Family: Up 100% with two closed sales and a median sales price of $263,750.

December Townhome: Down 100% with zero closed sales

Quarter 4 Single Family: Up 25% with 10 closed sales and a median sales price of $271,000.

Quarter 4 Townhome: Down 100% with 0 closed sales

Annual 2023 Single Family: Up 24.4% with 51 closed sales and a median sales price of $227,800

Annual 2023 Townhome: Up 28.6% with nine closed sales and a median sales price of $145,000

Shortsales

December Single Family: Down 100% with 0 closed sales

December Townhome: N/A with 0 closed sales

Quarter 4 Single Family: Down 75% with one closed sale and a median sales price of $455,000.

Quarter 4 Townhome: N/A with 0 closed sales

Annual 2023 Single Family: Down 53.8% with 6 closed sales and a median sales price of $455,000

Annual 2023 Townhome: No change with one closed sale and a median sales price of $375,000.

