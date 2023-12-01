When is the December full moon? Why Christmastime could be extra bright

The full moon for December 2023 will appear Dec. 26.

When is the full moon in December?

Clear skies permitting, you'll see the last full moon of 2023 − called the Cold Moon − on Dec. 26, just a day after Christmas.

That means on Christmas, the moon will appear quite full and bright (even if it isn't 100% full). The next full moon on Christmas Day will come in 2034, according to Space.com.

When is full moon in December 2023?

The full moon for December 2023 will appear Dec. 26.

Why is it called the Cold Moon?

According to The Old Farmers Almanac, moon names have Native American origins, as Native Americans would use monthly moons to track the seasons.

The December full moon is called the Cold Moon due to cold weather officially moving in around that time of year. It has also been called the Long Night Moon since it occurs near the winter solstice, the longest night of the year.

