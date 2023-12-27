Is it December or March? This December could be warmest on record in Columbus

Dec 2, 2023; Granville, Ohio, USA; Haley, 9 years old, and her sister Emery Ciccone, 6 years old, bounce in an inflatable snow globe during the Granville Christmas Candlelight Walking Tour on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

This December could be the hottest on record in Columbus — depending on the weather over the next several days.

This month to date is already sitting in second place as the warmest December on record, coming in at 42.3 degrees, a National Weather Service Wilmington office representative said Wednesday. That's just a few degrees cooler than the 2015 record December of 44.7 degrees.

You may have noticed the warmer weather. Instead of a white Christmas this year, people throughout Ohio were instead greeted with rain and near-record high temperatures on Monday.

However, the NWS said the unseasonably warm weather was not going to last forever, and temperatures are expected to gradually cool over the next several days with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

Depending on the weather, it could surpass 2015 in average mean temperature, or it could fall below the third-warmest December, which 41.8 degrees in 2021.

Why is it so warm in Columbus?

Weather experts warned at the beginning of the winter to expect warmer and drier weather than usual thanks to an El Nino (meaning the boy or Christ child in Spanish) weather pattern that causes warmer waters in the Pacific Ocean.

It leads to abnormal weather everywhere, resulting from a "flipped pattern," in which the south is cooler than average and the north is warmer. According to The Yale University School of Environment, climate change is the primary driver of the weather pattern rather than by the sun's output which used to be the main cause.

In general, expect less precipitation and higher temperatures in Ohio throughout this winter.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: This December could be the warmest in Columbus on record