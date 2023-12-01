December starts off warm and dry, with a stray shower or two along the coasts
Central Florida will remain mostly dry on the first day of December.
There are some isolated and scattered showers expected across local Atlantic waters, according to NWS Melbourne.
A stray shower or two could push along the immediate coasts, but winds at 5 to 10 mph are likely in addition to partly cloudy skies.
East Central Florida is experiencing a warming trend despite Friday being the start of meteorological winter, according to NWS Melbourne.