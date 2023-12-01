December starts with snow in Tri-Cities. Here are the schools with delayed openings

December in the Tri-Cities began with a dusting of snow on the ground after the first snowfall of the year started to fall Thursday evening.

Rural areas with higher elevations had more snow and slick roads.

Snow had coated roads in north Franklin County before dawn Friday and drivers also were hitting patches of fog, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

“Some roads are worse than others. Please use caution on your morning commute,” it posted on Facebook.

This photo posted to social media early Friday morning by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows a snow covered road in north Franklin County.

Pasco School District was on a two-hour delay Friday due to ice in north Pasco and the industrial area of east Pasco. That meant no morning preschool, no morning Tri-Tech, no zero-hour classes and no morning Parent Education Center classes.

Kingspoint Christian School in Pasco was also on a two-hour delay.

Benton Franklin Head Start said Sunset Ridge would be on a two-hour delay with home visits before 10 a.m. in Pasco canceled.

But most Tri-City schools were expected to start on time. No delay of work at the Hanford nuclear site was announced.

Kennewick School District posted to Facebook that classes would be held as usual, but that road conditions varied throughout the district and absences due to weather conditions would be excused with parent permission.

Snow had started to stick to the ground about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as the Washington State Patrol responded to a semi trailer on fire on Highway 14 in Benton County between Paterson and Interstate 82.

The National Weather Service forecast called for more precipitation Friday, with rain or snow possible between 8 a.m and 2 p.m. Less than a half inch accumulation of new daytime snow was expected and was most likely at higher elevations.

The snow level was expected to rise to 2,300 feet Friday afternoon. Much of the Tri-Cities is at 400 to 500 feet in elevation.

With warming weather starting Friday, the Tri-Cities can expect a rainy weekend and start to the coming work week.

Friday a high of 39 was forecast, with highs in the low to mid 50s expected for the weekend through at least Thursday.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s from Saturday night through Wednesday night, according to the weather service.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.