December trial set for mother of slain Lima infant

Jun. 15—LIMA — A Dec. 6 jury trial has been set for Stayce Riley, charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in connection with the death of her 4-year-old daughter in April.

Ma'Laya Dewitt died of abdominal injuries after suffering what investigators say was a severe beating administered by Romiere Hale, Riley's 21-year-old live-in boyfriend. Hale has been charged with murder in the child's death.

Riley, 23, of Lima, appeared briefly in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday to formally waive her constitutional right to a speedy trial. Defense Attorney Steve Chamberlain of the county Public Defenders Office requested additional time to adequately prepare Riley's defense.

That office on Monday filed a motion with the court seeking to suppress and exclude from evidence all oral statements made by Riley to law enforcement officers. The motion alleges that Riley was never advised of her constitutional right to remain silent during questioning.

She was indicted in May by an Allen County grand jury on a first-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter and a single count of child endangering, a felony of the third degree. Her bond was set at $200,000.

Hale, Riley's 21-year-old live-in boyfriend, was indicted by the grand jury on single counts of faces charges that include murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. His bond was set at $1 million.

Officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched shortly after 2 p.m. on April 12 to 535 N. Elizabeth St. in reference to a report of an unresponsive child. Upon their arrival, officers located Ma'laya DeWitt inside the residence. The child was transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive her.

Hale reportedly told investigators he had disciplined the child by hitting her in the stomach 10 days earlier.