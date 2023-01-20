December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022

FILE - A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. On Friday, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in December. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ALEX VEIGA
·2 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade.

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.

Even so, the median national home price for all of last year jumped 10.2% to $386,300, the NAR said.

Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, climbing to a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to boost its key lending rate in its quest to cool the economy and tame inflation. Home sales slowed from a torrid pace at the start of the year as the surge in borrowing costs limited home hunters’ buying power.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rate fell this week to 6.15%, its lowest level since September, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. Still, it remains nearly double the 3.56% average rate a year ago.

Existing home sales fell in December for the 11th month in a row to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million, the NAR said. That’s slightly better than what economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

December’s sales sank 34% from a year earlier. Excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 near the start of the pandemic, sales last month skidded to the slowest annual pace since November 2010.

Despite the slowdown, home prices continued to rise last month. The national median home sales price rose 2.3% in December from a year earlier to $366,900, the NAR said.

Recommended Stories

  • Bolivia taps Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop lithium riches

    Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country's huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia. The deal announced at an event in the political capital La Paz would see the CBC consortium partner on direct lithium extraction from the country's Potosi and Oruro salt flats. The agreement could help finally unlock Bolivia's huge potential as a supplier of lithium for batteries needed to power the global shift to electric vehicle, although projects to mine the ultralight metal take many years and doubts remain around the direct extraction technology being used.

  • U.S. existing home sales lowest since 2010; price growth slows

    U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. Existing home sales fell 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million units last month, the lowest level since November 2010, the National Association of Realtors said on Friday. Home resales, which account for a big chunk of U.S. housing sales, tumbled 34.0% on a year-on-year basis in December.

  • Netflix Stock Rises on Subscriber Growth and Leadership Shuffle

    Netflix shares are gaining Friday, after the video-streaming giant unveiled a leadership shuffle and better-than-expected subscriber growth. The shares were up 6.7% in recent premarket trading, echoing aftermarket gains Thursday. The key takeaways from its results: + It signed up 7.7 million new paid subscribers, vs. an estimated 4.6 million; the company guided investors toward 4.5 million + Co-founder Reed Hastings is moving from the co-chief executive role to become executive chairman. Greg Pe

  • AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $ 839,000

    AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment or...

  • U.S. housing starts fell in 2022, as the nation builds fewer homes

    The numbers: Construction on new U.S. homes fell a seasonally adjusted 1.4% in December to 1.38 million, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economics polled by the Wall Street Journal expected housing starts to drop to a 1.36 million rate from November’s initial estimate of 1.43 million. Housing starts are at the lowest level since July 2022.

  • Truist Financial (TFC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Truist Financial (TFC) records a rise in revenues and marginally higher expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Coinbase and others back ex-FTX US president’s crypto trading infra startup Architect

    It has been nearly four months since Brett Harrison stepped down as president of FTX US, the American division of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange. Now, he has raised $5 million for his own startup, Architect, which aims to make trading infrastructure for large crypto investors. “It’s a software company aiming to build institutional-grade infrastructure to connect various crypto venues across decentralized and centralized exchanges,” Harrison told TechCrunch.

  • Nordstrom Stock Slides as Retailer Slashes Profit Forecast Following Weak Holiday Sales

    "The holiday season was highly promotional, and sales were softer than prepandemic levels," said CEO Erik Nordstrom.

  • Truist outlook draws questions and hiked estimates from analysts

    Mike Mayo of Wells Fargo asks whether the bank is confident in its 2023 view, and CEO sticks to it, while Citi hikes profit view for Truist

  • Biden visits California to survey storm damage

    President Biden, joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, tours areas along the California coast damaged by storms.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.90% and 0.74%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Housing market: Existing home sales declined 1.5% in December

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down December existing home sales data.

  • China plays down COVID outbreak amid holiday rush

    STORY: Trains and buses across China were packed for one of the busiest days of travel in years on Friday (January 20).Feeding fears of new surges in a raging COVID-19 outbreak that officials say has hit its peak.It comes as China reported a large jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week through to January 15, to the highest since the pandemic began, according to a report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday (January 19).Hospitalizations rose by 70% on the previous week to 63,307, according to the WHO, citing data submitted by Beijing.The same day, state media quoted Vice Premier Sun Chunlan as saying the virus was at a "relatively low" level.And health officials said the number of COVID patients in hospital and with critical conditions was on the decline.But there are widespread doubts about China's official account of an outbreak that has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes since Beijing abandoned strict COVID controls and mass testing last month.Some health experts expect that more than one million people will die from the disease in China this year.And documents show spending by funeral homes on items from body bags to cremation ovens has risen in many provinces.Regardless, more than 2 billion trips are expected to take place across China between January 7 and February 15, the government estimates. President Xi Jinping said this week he was concerned about an influx of travelers to rural areas with weak medical systems.And that protecting the elderly - many of whom are not fully vaccinated - was a top priority.On Friday, the WHO's director of immunisation said China had made "enormous progress" on delivering both primary and booster doses for older adults.

  • 1 Huge Reason Stocks Could Rally in 2023

    The U.S. dollar has a complicated relationship with multinational companies, and it was devastating to U.S. stocks in 2022.

  • The Zillow fiasco: How homebuyers and sellers can avoid the same mistake when pricing a property

    Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.

  • Yelody (YELO) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Yelody (YELO) on January 20, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the YELO/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.YELO Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/151985_e7f33de8f423aa72_001full.jpgCreated for everyone to lead a more enjoyable and exciting life, Yelody (YELO) uti

  • Alameda Research and Genesis' multi-billion dollar relationship reportedly began years ago with Sam Bankman-Fried asleep in a beanbag chair at their first meeting

    Alameda Research received $6.5 billion from Genesis at the height of their lending relationship, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Home of the Week: Inside a $17.5 Million NYC Townhouse With Its Own Private Swimming Pool

    A short walk from Central Park, this Upper West Side manse also has space for an expansive roof deck.

  • This $27.5 Million NYC Penthouse Blends Art Deco Design With Stunning Central Park Views

    Plus you'll be snagging a piece of New York architectural history.

  • Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

    Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. When banks receive cash deposits of more than $10,000, they must report it to the IRS.