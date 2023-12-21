December warmth with rain chances returning

TechCrunch

Product design is in a moment of profound change and redefinition as technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and spatial computing dramatically affect computing experiences. In this innovation cycle, product design requires a wider perspective of platforms and interconnections between technologies, creating a strong need for technologists and designers to be in the process together. Product design makes innovation less daunting and increases chances for success because it is a multidisciplinary process with structures and frameworks to catalyze innovation.