What is December's birthstone? There's more than one. Get to know the colors and symbolism

December is almost synonymous with gift-giving thanks to the many holidays that take place during the month. For some, receiving presents may go beyond these holidays, especially if you're born in December.

If you're looking for gift ideas for a friend or loved one, one place to start could be with their birth month symbols.

People born in December can have one of two astrological signs: Sagittarius (born between December 1 and 21) or Capricorn (born between December 22 and 31). The narcissus and holly also represent those born in December.

But what about December's birthstone? Each month has at least one gemstone; others have more. Here's what you need to know about December's birthstones, including their colors, symbolism and more.

December birthstone

December has three birthstones: tanzanite, turquoise and zircon.

Of the three, tanzanite is relatively new to the world of gems. It was discovered in the 20th century, according to the Geological Institute of America. The stone was first identified in 1962 in Tanzania.

Tanzanite's name derives from its country of origin, states GIA. The gem can only be found in the Merelani Hills of northern Tanzania.

Tanzanite's hues range from blue to violet, with its blue variety being considered the most valuable. The stone is often described as "velvety" due to its deep, saturated coloring, according to GIA.

It is believed wearing tanzanite brings intuition and vitality. Besides being the birthstone for December, tanzanite is given for the twenty-fourth wedding anniversary.

Turquoise has been a treasured stone for thousands of years. Throughout history, it has been utilized by many, such as in ancient Egypt and China. It also plays a vital role in many Indigenous cultures, according to GIA. In Tibet, turquoise is considered a "national treasure."

Royalty over the centuries have been known to wear turquoise. For instance, King Tut's funeral mask was adorned with turquoise, states GIA.

The stone ranges from blue to green in color. Occasionally, a dark, spiderweb-like known as a "matrix" can be found on the stone.

Its name can be traced back to the 13th century, deriving from the French "pierre tourques," meaning "Turkish stone," states the American Gem Society.

Turquoise is mined in Iran, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada and China, according to GIA. China is the world's largest producer of the stone, in particular the Hubei Province in central China.

It is believed wearing the stone brings good health and good fortune. Turquoise is also given as a gift for the eleventh wedding anniversary.

Zircon is the most diverse of the three December birthstones, coming in a broader range of colors. This includes red, orange, yellow, brown, green and blue.

Its name's origins have been debated by many scholars. According to GIA, some believe zircon derives from the Arabic "zarkun," meaning "cinnabar" or "vermilion," while others say it comes from the Persian "zargun," translating to "gold colored."

Regardless of its namesake, zircon has been adored for many centuries. In the Middle Ages, it was believed the gem would ward off evil spirits and promote sleep, states GIA. In the Hindu religion, zircon is a part of the "navaratna," or "nine gemstones." When worn together, the stones are believed to bring wealth, wisdom and health.

Zircon is most minded in Sri Lanka and Australia, states GIA. Other countries that mine zircon include Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia.

