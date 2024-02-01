December's jobless rate falls to 3.8 percent in county

Feb. 1—Crawford County closed out 2023 with a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate below 4.0 percent — dipping to 3.8 percent for December, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.

December's 3.8 percent rate is down from 4 percent in November, and also well below December 2022's rate of 4.5 percent.

The county's total labor force did drop by 200 overall in December when compared to November.

For December, the county's total labor force was 37,100 with 35,700 employed and 1,400 unemployed.

In November, the county's total labor force was 37,300 with 35,800 employed and 1,500 unemployed.

A county's total labor force is the number of people who live in a county and are in the workforce, either employed or unemployed, but may work in another county.

But, the total number of jobs based in Crawford County had a net increase of 100 in December — going up to 30,000 versus November's 29,900 jobs.

The trade, transportation and utilities sector added 200 jobs with 4,700 in December, up from 4,500 in November.

Meanwhile, the leisure and hospitality sector lost 100 jobs in December, slipping to 2,200 for the month compared to 2,300 in November.

All other job sectors in the county were unchanged during the month.

For December, Crawford County's rate of 3.8 percent put it in a three-way tie with Northampton and Somerset counties for 42nd lowest rate out of Pennsylvania's 67 counties.

Three of the four counties that adjoin Crawford saw their seasonally adjusted unemployment rates drop in December while Venango County's rate was unchanged.

Erie County hit a new record low of 3.9 percent for December, following a record low of 4.0 percent in November, according to the department. The rates for that county are the lowest there since the department adopted its current unemployment calculation method in January 1976.

The rates for the other counties, listed December, then November, were: Erie, 3.9 percent, 4.0 percent; Mercer, 3.9, 4.1; Venango, 4.2, 4.2; and Warren 3.7, 4.0.

Pennsylvania's statewide unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.5 percent in December, up from 3.4 percent in November, according to the department.

The national unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in December, unchanged from the 3.7 percent in November.

