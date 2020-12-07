Decent Partners with Ease to Simplify Health Insurance for Startups

Austin, Texas, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent, an Austin, Texas-based startup disrupting the health insurance industry through a partnership with the Texas Freelance Association, has partnered with Ease, a leading HR and benefits software solution for small businesses and insurance brokers.

“Their name says it all — Ease makes it easy for insurance brokers and their small business clients to manage benefits like health insurance through their simple software tool,” said Nick Soman, CEO of Decent. “Decent is in the business to help small businesses by making it easier to find affordable health insurance coverage. The partnership with Ease simply makes sense.”

Decent, with the Texas Freelance Association, launched in 2018 to give small businesses access to affordable health plans. Decent’s health plans are unique in that they help small businesses (initially in or serving the technology industry) band together to take advantage of a business practice called “self-insurance,” a practice that large employers have been using for years to control and reduce medical costs.

The health insurance startup also offers free primary care to help members access it when they need helpful guidance to avoid unnecessary trips to expensive points of care, such as freestanding emergency rooms (ERs) and hospital ERs.

“We’re helping to level the playing field for small businesses by making health insurance coverage more affordable and also giving small businesses competitive advantages when it comes to benefits offerings,” explained Soman.

For more information about Decent, visit www.decent.com.

About Decent

Decent envisions a world where everyone has the freedom to do the work they want without sacrificing access to affordable and comprehensive health insurance. Decent’s affordable health insurance plans for small businesses are available in Texas and will soon expand to other parts of the US. To learn more, visit www.decent.com or contact hello@decent.com .

Story continues

About Ease:

"Ease is an online benefits enrollment system built for insurance brokers and employers. Ease makes it simple to set up and manage benefits, onboard new hires, stay compliant, and offer employees one destination for all their human resources information. Started in 2012 in San Francisco by employee benefits veteran David Reid and web and engineering architect Courtney Guertin, Ease works with insurance brokers and small businesses to create seamless HR and benefits processes on an easy-to-use system. Ease has offices in Las Vegas, New York, Omaha, and San Diego. In 2015, Ease was launched on the West Coast and is among the most widely adopted, fastest growing solutions for brokers and employers in the area, with more than 70,000 employers and over 2 million employees. For more information, head to www.ease.com.

CONTACT: Ellen Decareau MedVoice PR (512) 300-3334 ellen@medvoicepr.com



