Decentralized Exchange MM.Finance Suffers $2M Exploit

Over the last 24 hours, the price of the Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) cryptocurrency has traded nearly 8% higher as of 2:23 p.m. ET today for no obvious reason, although there looks to be some technical support occurring. With Ada trading near 15-month lows, it appears that Cardano whales, those who hold large amounts of the token, are accumulating. With the Federal Reserve this afternoon officially raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, a half point, the largest increase it's made at one time in two decades, I think it's a bit tough to know how cryptocurrencies, in general, will respond, as predicting their behavior over the last six months has not been easy.