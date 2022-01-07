Decentralized exchange's foundation raises $100 million from institutional investors

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·2 min read

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Incentive Ecosystem Foundation (IEF) said on Friday it has raised $100 million for Serum, a decentralized exchange and platform, to help expand its network and position it as a core liquidity infrastructure provider.

As a decentralized exchange, Serum provides the underlying liquidity infrastructure for applications built on the Solana blockchain. IEF, meanwhile, supports development and applications on Serum.

A decentralized exchange, or DEX, is a peer-to-peer marketplace where transactions occur directly between crypto traders. Financial transactions on these exchanges are not supervised or managed by banks, brokers, or any intermediary. Instead it relies on self-executing smart contracts to facilitate trading and clearing.

Decentralized exchanges are part of the fast-growing decentralized finance sector, which facilitates crypto-denominated financial transactions outside of traditional banks. According to DeFi Pulse, the total value held at DeFi sites surged to $94 billion on Friday, compared with just $11 billion in October 2020.

In a statement, Serum's community-led foundation said it has received investments from 18 institutional investors including Commonwealth Asset Management LP, Tagus Capital, Tiger Global, and executives at GoldenTree Asset Management.

All four confirmed their investment in Serum's foundation through communications and messages seen by Reuters.

"We want to grow the decentralized exchange by bringing in new developers to fill applications on top of it, and...bring users to trade on it so volume can increase over time," said a member of the Serum community who goes by the initials JHL in a phone interview with Reuters.

He declined to disclose his full name.

"We want to be one of the largest decentralized exchanges," JHL added.

In exchange for the investment, investors get a variety of tokens, which are locked up for six years. For one year, the tokens would be stationary and then, for the next five years, investors get a set number of tokens every day, JHL said.

About 15% of the $100 million investment will be allocated to the Serum ecosystem fund, which supports projects utilizing the exchange's liquidity infrastructure and capabilities, JHL said. The remaining 85% will go to the Serum foundation itself to fund the exchange's operations.

Applications on Serum now account for more than $2 billion of total net value of all assets held by various DeFi networks, according to the IEF statement.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Karachi launches door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination for women

    Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is launching a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation as the country enters a fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday. Pakistan on Friday reported nearly 1,300 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, with a positivity rate of 2.5%. Karachi's positivity rate rose to 10%, from 4.74% on Dec. 31.

  • Report: Brevard sheriff's deputy held naked man at gunpoint for hours during armed robbery

    Amony Robillard, 30, of St. Cloud was charged Nov. 27 with robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon and extortion with a weapon

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • 5 Stocks I Own and Will Add to If the Stock Market Crashes

    I generally like all the stocks I own, but these five would be tops on my list for new cash in a market sell-off.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Has a Simple Plan for Growth

    This bellwether net lease REIT makes sure that it has an advantage in this key area by being selective.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Is it time to fight the Fed? This veteran strategist says the central bank won’t risk a 20% drop in house prices and a 30% slide in stocks.

    David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist at Rosenberg Research and the former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch, isn't buying the tough talk from the Fed

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian stock slid 11% Thursday, extending losses from the previous session. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • The Metaverse Is Crashing! Why These 3 Crypto Tokens Nosedived Today

    Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies are getting kicked in the pants today. Yesterday's news that investors and traders are now factoring in a shrinking Federal Reserve balance sheet, the tapering of bond purchases, and the eventual rate hikes this year has investors in high-growth assets concerned. Metaverse cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) and Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) dropped more than 16% over the 24 hours ended 11 a.m. ET.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Arm investigates suspicious payments at Chinese joint venture

    One of Britain's biggest technology companies is investigating suspicious payments to senior executives at its Chinese joint venture, presenting a potential complication to its $40bn (£30bn) takeover by a US rival.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    While looking for stocks to quadruple over the next eight years may sound overwhelming, the 19% annualized growth rate that this equates to makes it seem much more reasonable. Furthermore, by exploring the intersection of solid moats, high sales growth rates, and budding profitability, we can find companies that have positioned themselves beautifully for the long term. Led by its founder Anthony Wood, streaming juggernaut Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has seen its share price tumble around 50% in the last six months.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With High Growth Potential

    January is starting off on something of a down note. Stocks have declined in the year’s first few trading sessions, with the Nasdaq leading the fall. There’s an acknowledgement of some known headwinds that may hit this year – inflation is rising and can’t be ignored, and in response, the Fed is likely to raise rates later this year. The picture isn’t all bad. Francis Gannon, a chief investment officer from Royce Investment Partners, sees a bright spot emerging from the current environment: “The

  • This Farm REIT Just Made a Giant Change

    Farmland Partners has recently been dealing with unusually complicated issues, but the REIT just completed a deal that makes the company even more complex.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Soar 61% to 99% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts really love Sea Limited (NYSE: SE). The consensus 12-month price target for the stock reflects an upside potential of close to 99% above the current share price. Sea's biggest shareholder doesn't appear to be as optimistic.

  • Rivian Stock Crashes Following Amazon’s Deal with Stellantis – Where Should Investors Look for more Prudent EV Stocks?

    Electric vehicle company Rivian saw its stock crash after Amazon announced on Jan. 5 that it agreed to buy competitor Stellantis' battery-electric vehicles, due in 2023. See: Rivian Stock: Should You...