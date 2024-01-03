'Deceptive,' 'fraudulent:' Florida lawsuit targets Hershey over Reese's Halloween candy

There may be no right way to eat a Reese's, but a Florida lawsuit claims makers of the favorite candy are using the wrong way to market them.

Cynthia Kelly was shopping in an Aldi's grocery store in Hillsborough County last October when she saw a display of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins with a "cute looking carving of a pumpkin’s mouth and eyes" on the package, according to the $5 million class-action lawsuit filed in the Middle District of Florida in December.

But when she got home, the candy was lacking any of the "artistic carvings" promised, the suit says, putting it in violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Images on the front of assorted Reese's Peanut Butter Halloween products do not reflect what consumers actually get, according to a new class-action lawsuit.

“The packaging depicts intricate ‘carved out’ designs on items such as pumpkins, bats and footballs but in reality, these products have no such etchings,” said Anthony Russo, Jr., founding partner of The Russo Firm representing Kelly. “Major brands like these need to have a fiduciary responsibility to their consumers and not continually engage in perpetual advertorial deception. We intend to have our clients’ voices heard to force necessary change in the industry.”

Hershey's has not yet commented on the suit.

Why is Hershey's getting sued over its Halloween candy?

On the packaging, pumpkins and ghosts are displayed with carved-out eyes and mouths, bats have eyes, and a football has lacing. None of those decorations appear on the actual candy.

The lawsuit accuses Hershey Co. of "unlawful, unfair, misleading and/or deceptive advertising" to trick shoppers to buy the candy, expecting decorations, calling the packages "unfair and deceptive trade practices."

Kelly “would not have purchased the Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins product if she knew that it did not have the detailed carvings of the mouth and/or eyes as pictured on the product label,” the lawsuit says, adding that "numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products' packaging."

Which Reese's products are included in the class-action lawsuit?

Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Reese’s White Pumpkins, Reese’s Pieces Pumpkins, Reese’s Peanut Butter Ghost, Reese’s White Ghost, Reese’s Peanut Butter Bats, Reese’s Peanut Butter Footballs, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Shapes Assortment Snowmen Stockings Bells are all named in the lawsuit.

Has anyone else complained about Reese's Halloween candy wrappers being deceptive?

Lots of people have, actually, something that the lawsuit prominently mentions to prove substantiation.

A YouTube short titled "Reese's Halloween Candy LIED To Me!" of a bewildered man opening packages of the candy to reveal the unadorned products and the phrase "Decorating Suggestion" in small letters on the side of the wrapper has gone viral. In a YouTube video titled “Reese’s Drops First 2023 Halloween Candy … BUT FAILS!” the reviewer call it "a trick, this not a treat, come on now, Hershey's." A video from four years ago called the actual pumpkin candy a "monstrosity."

The lawsuit lists 12 different YouTube videos complaining about the lack of decorations.

Have Reese's Halloween candy packaging always been like this?

According to the lawsuit, no.

“In our discovery, we’ve learned that Hershey’s did not always include the misleading detailed carvings shown on its current packaging,” said James C. Kelly, Russo Firm partner. “In the last two or three years, the packaging was deceptively updated while the product inside remained the same, a tactic used to boost sales and intrigue.”

What is the Reese's lawsuit asking for?

$5 million. If the lawsuit meets class certification, it would be open to anyone who "has purchased a Reese’s Peanut Butter product in the United States and feels it didn’t live up to what was depicted in advertisements," according to a release.

What is The Russo Firm?

A federal lawsuit has been filed and is seeking class-action status alleging that fast food burger chain Burger King is misleading customers with imagery that portrays its food, including the Whopper burger, as being much larger than what is actually being served to customers.

In recent years James Kelly and Anthony Russo have been targeting fast-food restaurant chains such as McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Arby's, alleging in lawsuits that their products don't match up with the marketing photos.

The suit against Burger King took aim at the Whopper, for example, claiming that ads made the iconic Burger King product appear twice as large as they are, while the actual burgers served to customers were 35% smaller than those marketed.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against chain restaurants recently, including a New York man who sued Taco Bell over the lack of filling in its Mexican Pizza and a Chicago man suing Buffalo Wild Wings, saying their "boneless chicken wings" were really cheaper chicken tenders.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Reese's Florida class-action lawsuit claims faceless candy misleading