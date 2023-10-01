Decherd officer arrested, fired after drug sting operation

DECHERD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police officer was taken into custody and fired after he allegedly bought drugs during an operation in Decherd last week.

The Decherd Police Department said it launched an internal investigation after receiving a complaint that a Decherd officer was illegally buying narcotics.

Over the course of the investigation by Chief Kenneth Griffin and Sgt. Investigator Greg King, official said they found evidence substantiating the allegation. As a result, authorities decided to make a controlled buy to confirm Dustin Cook was unlawfully purchasing prescription drugs.

According to police, the buy took place in Decherd on Thursday, Sept. 28, while Cook was off duty. Griffin and King arrested Cook when he received the narcotics, receiving assistance from Assistant Chief Paul Bennett and Master Sgt. Tyler Womack.

The department posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday, Oct. 1, in order to “foster transparency with the public” about the “regrettable incident” involving Cook. That statement said, in part:

We feel officers must be held to a higher standards and obey the laws they are sworn to uphold. The Decherd Police department has a zero-tolerance drug policy but there are resources to help employees who find themselves going down the wrong path. Dustin Cook never reached out for assistance and had passed pre-employment and random drug screenings. If you or a loved one are struggling with substance abuse issues, we strongly encourage you to seek help to escape that addiction.

Officials said the chief terminated Cook’s employment at the time of his arrest. There is no word on whether the now-former officer will face any charges in connection with this incident.

No additional details have been released.

