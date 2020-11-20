Decibel Announces Measures to Provide Additional Access to Shareholder Meeting in Light of COVID-19 Guidelines and Restrictions

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (the "Company" or "Decibel") (TSX-V: DB) (OTCQB: DBCCF), announced today that its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (MST), will be made available via audio webinar.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.)
The Company encourages Shareholders and proxyholders not to attend the meeting in person, particularly if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Pursuant to the most recent Alberta Health Services guidelines (www.albertahealthservices.ca) related to COVID-19 pandemic, access to the Meeting at the offices of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP at 2400, 525-8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, will be limited to essential personnel and registered Shareholders and proxyholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The Company encourages Shareholders to vote their shares prior to the Meeting following the instructions set out in the form of proxy or voting instruction form received by such Shareholders.

Shareholders, interested investors and analysts and other stakeholders are invited to dial-into the Meeting at 1:00pm MST on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 login through the following instructions:

By Telephone:

1-855-703-8985 (Canada toll free)


1-833-548-0276 (US toll free)



By URL:

https://zoom.us/pac/join/6235137154



Conference Identification:

623 513 7154

Passcode: 123456

Shareholders attending the Meeting virtually will not be able to vote their shares at the Meeting. Voting results for each of the resolutions to be considered at the Meeting will be announced after the Meeting.

Given these exceptional circumstances and the requirement to mitigate the related COVID-19 pandemic risks, there will be no management presentation at the Meeting, nor will there be a question and answer session with management.

The Company thanks its valued shareholders and apologizes for any inconvenience caused as a result of the precautionary safety measures taken in respect of the Meeting.

About Decibel

Decibel is uncompromising in the process and craftsmanship needed to deliver the highest quality cannabis products and retail experiences. Decibel has three production houses operating or under development along with its wholly owned retail business, Prairie Records. The Qwest Estate in Creston, BC is a licensed and operating 26,000 square foot cultivation space which produces the widely championed, rare cultivar-focused brands Qwest and Qwest Reserve, which are sold in six provinces across Canada. Thunderchild Cultivation, an 80,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Battleford, SK is scheduled to be completed and licensed in 2020. The Plant, Decibel's extraction facility, in Calgary, AB has 15,000 square feet of Health Canada licensed extraction and product development space. This production house will fuel the growth of our brands Qwest, Qwest Reserve, and Blendcraft, into new and innovative product formats like concentrates, vapes, edibles and beyond.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the timing, construction and licensing of the Thunderchild Cultivation facility and the Company's ability to grow Qwest, Qwest Reserve and Blendcraft brands into new and innovative product formats. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to delays, regulatory changes and impacts, capital requirements, construction impacts, displacement requirements and unforeseen requirements resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to obtain or maintain licences to retail cannabis products; review of the Company's production facilities by Health Canada and receipt or maintenance of licences (including any amendments thereto) from Health Canada in respect thereof; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the labour market generally and the ability to access, hire and retain employees; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the satisfaction of conditions precedent under the Company's credit facilities; timing and completion of construction and expansion of the Company's production facilities and retail locations; and the delay or failure to receive board, regulatory or other approvals, including any approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange, as applicable. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

