How to Decide Where to Hire Active Managers

A version of this article previously appeared in the January issue of Morningstar ETFInvestor. Click here to download the latest issue.

Broadly diversified, low-cost index funds tend to be strong core holdings that are hard to beat. But that doesn't mean they're always the best choice. Some areas of the market are likely more conducive to active management. Still, active management isn't right for everyone. It's a tough game to win, and one that requires patience.

The framework presented below can help guide decisions about where active strategies might play a role in your portfolio.

Start With Fees

1 | How large is the fee hurdle?

Active managers must clear their fee hurdles to match the performance of their benchmarks. The lower that hurdle is, the easier the task.

Gauge the Opportunity for Active Managers

1 | How representative is the index?

In aggregate, active management is a zero-sum game (before fees) because active investors define the composition of the market. For one investor to beat the market, another must be on the losing side.

While there's no way around the math of active management, index funds aren't always representative of the opportunity set available to active funds. The less representative the index, the less the arithmetic of active management pencils out. For example, many active managers in the U.S. large-blend Morningstar Category have some exposure to foreign stocks, which are not available to U.S.-focused benchmarks like the Russell 1000 Index. If foreign stocks outpace their U.S. counterparts, a disproportionate share of active managers could outperform the benchmark.

To assess an index's representativeness, it's helpful to compare its sector, regional, and factor characteristics to the category average. If those are similar, the index is probably representative of how active managers invest. In categories where indexes are less representative, active management may be more viable.

Most broad, market-cap-weighted U.S. stock index funds are fairly representative of the opportunity set available to their actively managed peers, despite their exclusion of foreign stocks. That's also true of most traditional foreign developed- and emerging-markets stock index funds.

However, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is less representative of how active investment-grade bond managers invest. It tends to take significantly less credit risk than most active funds in the intermediate core-bond category, owing to its heavy stake in Treasuries and light exposure to corporate bonds.

This is because active bond fund managers aren't the only investors in the market, and their objectives differ from other types of investors. For example, while active managers are generally concerned with benchmark-relative performance, banks often hold Treasuries to meet capital reserve requirements, not to maximize returns. Similarly, some foreign central banks use Treasuries as a foreign-exchange reserve to influence the value of their currencies.

Market-value-weighted bond indexes, like the Aggregate Index, are shaped by all these investors. Consequently, they can look and perform quite differently from their active fund peers. Here, there's probably greater opportunity for active managers to beat their benchmarks than there is in the stock market.

2 | How liquid are the underlying assets?

Index investing works best when the underlying holdings are regularly traded with decent volume. That mitigates transaction costs and makes the index easier to track, as it's easier to obtain the holdings. Index managers prize low tracking error above all else. So, when securities are added to or removed from an index, the managers who track it are forced to trade, regardless of price. Those forced trades can move prices away from the managers before they can fully enter or exit the positions.

This is the market impact cost of trading, and it hurts the performance of the index itself. This cost tends to be greater the more thinly traded the underlying securities are, as index managers must make larger price concessions to entice others to trade with them. Consequently, market segments with limited liquidity, like micro-cap stocks and high-yield bonds, generally aren't very conducive to index investing. Active managers in illiquid markets face these liquidity challenges as well, but they have the advantage of being able to trade patiently and walk away from a trade if the price isn't right.