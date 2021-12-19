I flew Delta instead of my preferred low-cost carriers, and I'm still not convinced doing so is worth the higher airfare

Flying Delta over a low-cost carrier. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew Delta over a low-cost carrier and I did not find the added bells and whistles worth the extra money.

Just because I was flying on a legacy carrier did not mean I automatically got all the perks.

While the onboard product was definitely nicer than Spirit or Frontier, I will forgo comfort for a cheaper ticket.

Most people have a preference in which airline they fly, whether it be loyalty to one carrier or simply booking the cheapest option.

For me, I shop based on fares, which means I typically end up flying on low-cost airlines, which I don't mind and actually prefer. However, I decided to try out a legacy carrier on my most recent trip in November to see how it fared to my typical flights on Spirit or Frontier.

I flew Delta from Atlanta to Boston the day after Thanksgiving. My ticket was a "basic economy" fare, which is the cheapest option, and cost me about $180.

I arrived at the airport a few hours early to budget time for crowds. I used the airport kiosk to check-in and get my boarding pass, though I did not have a seat assigned.

This was my first realization that flying on a legacy carrier does not mean I automatically get all the perks. Over the years, major airlines have started to unbundle their fares to compete with low-cost airlines, so with my basic economy ticket, I got a seat, personal item, and carry-on bag.

However, with the basic fare, I was not given the option to pay extra for a reserved seat at check-in, which I could at least opt for on Spirit or Frontier.

While Delta's policies do say they allow basic economy passengers to pay for an extra seat, I was not given an option on this trip. Because of this, I did not get one assigned until I was at the gate, so I ran the risk of getting stuck in a middle seat.

Moreover, at the kiosk, I was asked if I wanted to volunteer to take a later flight, indicating my flight was likely oversold. Because I had a basic economy fare, I was at risk of getting bumped, so I opted to just volunteer and hope for the best.

The possibility of a flight being oversold is not specific to Delta and can happen on almost every airline in the US, with only a handful not practicing overbooking, like JetBlue and Southwest.

Overall, the check-in process was exactly the same as if I flew Spirit or Frontier. The kiosks and counter weren't any fancier than what I've seen at places like Orlando, Boston, or Las Vegas.

After checking in, I headed to security. I used the TSA PreCheck line and whizzed through in less than five minutes despite it being Thanksgiving week.

Quick security lines can be partially credited to Delta because of the technology it has invested in the checkpoints. Specifically, the company has funded enhanced scanners that allow passengers to keep liquids and electronics in their carry-on bags.

So, I will give the airline credit because the machines did hasten the process.

After clearing security, I headed to the Priority Pass lounge where I enjoyed some food and drinks. Delta has a SkyClub lounge at Atlanta airport, but I do not have the credit card, SkyMiles, or fare status to enter, and I wasn't ponying up the $60 for a single visit.

Once I got to the gate, I still did not have a seat assignment, which was a little nerve-racking since I really did not want to take a later flight. Fortunately, my partner and I were assigned seats together with him taking the middle seat and me taking the aisle.

While I did get a free carry-on, which is not offered on low-cost carriers, I still had to gate-check it. This is, again, because I had a basic fare, so I boarded last and by the time it was my turn to get on, the overhead bin space was full. This won't always happen, but I understood that risk going in.

Overall, the boarding experience was nothing special. I boarded just like I do on any other carrier, was greeted by the flight attendants, and made my way to my seat.

While I do not see much difference in low-cost airlines and legacy carriers in the airport, the differences are apparent onboard. I will be honest and say that Delta has a nice product. Its Airbus A320 has padded, reclining seats with headrests...

Power outlets...

Large tray tables and backseat pockets...

And inflight entertainment screens and $5 WiFi.

Delta's product is compared to low-cost carriers, which are known for less than convenient or comfortable amenities. The seats are typically hard and do not recline, any drink or snack comes at a cost, no inflight entertainment is offered, and there is no WiFi.

While the low-cost product is an understandable dealbreaker for many flyers, it doesn't bother me. When I fly on a budget carrier, I always come prepared with pre-downloaded movies, TV shows, podcasts, snacks, drinks, and a pillow.

This means that all the extra perks offered on legacy carriers like Delta are not something that I need to pay extra for, especially since Delta's snack service was goldfish or Biscoff cookies and a choice of soda, tea, coffee, or water.

However, the two things that can sway my decision are WiFi and scheduling. If I am traveling and know I will need internet access, or have to be somewhere at a specific time, I will pay more for that convenience. Though it is rare and I tend to be a pretty flexible traveler, which is good for someone on a budget.

Overall, traveling on Delta was nice, but, in general, I can pay much less flying low-cost than I do if I pay for a legacy carrier, especially when, for me, the experience is not much different.

Specifically, I can choose what I get, like a checked bag or reserved seat, without being locked into a specific fare class with no option to add extra, like Delta not allowing me to pay more for a reserved seat.

Another example is when I flew JetBlue from Boston to Atlanta. I booked a "blue basic" fare which only gave me a seat and personal item. I was not allowed to pay for a carry-on but could pay $35 for a checked bag. I prefer to carry on if I can, which I can pay for on low-cost carriers regardless of fare.

Simply, I can pick and choose what I need and what I don't with the low-cost a-la-carte model, and, in my experience, the price is still typically lower.

For example, when I flew Spirit from Boston to Las Vegas in October, I paid $28 extra for a window seat to ensure I would not be stuck in the middle for the six-hour flight but did not pay for extra bags since it was just a short four-day trip.

While purposely flying on a budget carrier may seem like an absolute nightmare to some people, if you know what you're getting and the value of your time, then it can be more than worth the reduced comfort. Moreover, you can book the ticket at the airport for up to $40 off, which has helped me find cheaper fares.

For someone with a strict budget, comfort is something I am willing to forgo, especially when I can bring plenty onboard to entertain me for free. And, after flying Delta for the first time in years instead of low-cost, I'm still not convinced the added perks are worthwhile.

