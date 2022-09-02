'He decided to just start shooting': Opening statements delivered in murder trial for man accused of killing ex-wife, her brother

Sep. 2—Neighbors drank and got along during a gathering at their Union Avenue apartments in September 2019.

However "when neighbors retired to their apartments, something happened," said Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr. Moris Gilmete, the father of three boys with Louise Abraham, pulled out a gun, for whatever reason, Starr said.

"'You're scaring me with that (expletive) gun,'" Abraham told Gilmete, according to Starr.

Then, Gilmete shot at Abraham and her 20-year-old brother Carlos Abraham until he was out of bullets, the prosecutor said. The 34-year-old Abraham was struck twice in the head.

The prosecution delivered its opening statement Thursday in Gilmete's trial. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of recklessly evading a police officer and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle.

Gilmete's attorney, Gary Turnbull, is planning to give his opening statement to the jury after the prosecution rests its case.

Gilmete said he didn't remember anything from his interview with police officers after the shooting because he was drinking, according to Starr. Gilmete said he accidentally pulled out his gun and that he was intending to kill his neighbors.

"He realizes, based on his history, based on the consequences that would arise from having fired the gun, it's all the same to him now," Starr said. "So he decided to just start shooting."

Former Bakersfield Police Officer Eric Littlefield, who's now a police officer in Oklahoma, testified he saw a black pickup run a red light on Union Avenue and make an illegal U-turn. He activated his siren and overhead lights and began chasing the car, Littlefield testified via Zoom.

Edgar Galdanez, a K9 officer with the Bakersfield Police Department, testified he joined the car chase near an on-ramp to Highway 178. There, he said he saw Gilmete try to take the Oswell Street exit, but it was blocked off due to construction. Gilmete eventually crashed into a parked truck, Galdanez said.

Galdanez testified he approached the car with his K9 and saw Gilmete unconscious with the airbags deployed. He also said a gun was on the floor of the passenger seat.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Friday.

