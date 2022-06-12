`We decided to step up enforcement': Sheriff cracking down on Telegraph Bedford corridor

Excessive crime along a stretch of Telegraph Road in Bedford Township has prompted the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to step up patrols. Provided by Jay Hathaway

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP — Monroe County law enforcement is increasing its efforts to deter crime on a section of Telegraph Road near the Ohio border.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has begun targeting a particular area along the Ohio border, where several small motels operate.

Monroe County Undersheriff Jeff Pauli said the motels have long been a hotbed for a variety of crimes, and now it is time to increase efforts to combat it.

“Ever since my career began in 1997, these hotels have been problematic,” he said. “A lot of people come from out of town to these places. They come up here to deal drugs, commit crimes, sexual assaults, they human-traffic people out and run prostitution out of these places.”

“We decided to step up enforcement.”

Pauli said that the goal is simple: stop illegal activity. However, he understands that 100% elimination is unrealistic.

“I know that’s a farfetched goal,” he said. “We’re never going to be able to eliminate crime.”

Pauli said that the initiative began on April 20, when he put out a mandate to supervisors that he wanted intentional, direct patrols near the motels.

“It may sound like I’m picking on the motels, but I’m not,” he explained. “That’s where the activity is. We’re getting calls for all sorts of crimes, so it makes sense that we stay in that area. We want high visibility.”

Pauli said there will be at least one deputy in the area during every shift, though these officers will be free to respond to other calls in Bedford Township. Afterward, they would return to the patrol area.

“There has always been a mandate to patrol down there, but I’m talking about stepping it up a notch,” Pauli added. “I want assigned people throughout the shift at these locations.”

Pauli said that another aspect of the effort is to gather data, such as logging all the calls for service, from high-level, violent crimes to civil infractions.

Pauli acknowledged that many of the crimes committed in the area take place out of sight of observing officers.

“There is far more crime behind closed doors than we’ll ever know,” he said.

However, Pauli asserted that a law-enforcement presence is often enough to deter a crime from taking place before it happens indoors. He recalled an incident in which a deputy was driving through the parking lot of a motel and saw a woman talking on a phone as if she was giving someone directions.

The deputy noticed that a car behind him was pulling into the lot, but the driver quickly pulled away when he saw the deputy. He then failed to stop before entering the roadway and was pulled over. The deputy found that the driver was intoxicated, and the man told the officer why he was at the motel.

“He freely admitted that he was there to visit the woman on the phone, and that he was going to pay for sex,” Pauli said. “That’s just one of those proactive things that our deputy was able to key in on.”

Since the area lies outside of nearby Erie Township, Pauli said the enforcement effort will be exclusively handled by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, any potential legal action against businesses enabling crime on their premises would be handled by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office.

“When we see a problem, we’re going to report it to the prosecutor,” Pauli said. “The idea is to change behavior. If these motel owners and workers are complicit in this, then this is what we want to stop.”

Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Roehrig said that he could not comment on any specific investigations into the area. However, he did acknowledge that his office is aware of the higher level of crime there and that he would offer support when it is appropriate to do so.

Pauli said the Bedford Township Board of Trustees approached the sheriff’s office regarding complaints from citizens about illegal activities in the area. During a recent board meeting, Pauli gave an update on the initiative. Several board members expressed gratitude and offered to support enforcement if any opportunities to do so arise.

“Hopefully, this is their wakeup call,” Trustee Todd Bruning said.

Despite the tough work ahead of them, Pauli said that the sheriff’s office is standing firm in its resolve to sway momentum against criminal activity in that area.

“We’re going to put these hotels on notice that we’re here to stay, and that’s that,” he said. “Enough is enough.”

The Monroe News reached out to several motels and other businesses in the area, but none responded to requests for comments.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe County sheriff cracking down on Telegraph Bedford corridor