"I Decided to Throw Caution to the Wind"—A Woman on Ditching Her Traditional Job

Career paths don't follow the linear trajectories they once did—and Christiana Coop's résumé is proof of that. The former lawyer turned tastemaker is now at the helm of the wildly popular home décor brand Hygge & West alongside her co-founder Aimee Lagos. Although she always had a passion for interior design, she didn't consider a career in home décor until she realized that her work at the firm wasn't as fulfilling as she'd originally envisioned.

"With my law career, I got to a point where I realized the only two things motivating me were fear and money. That's no way live," the entrepreneur told MyDomaine. "Every day after this realization, I told myself it would be a waste of time if I continued along at my law firm," she explained. "At that point, I really opened myself up to any and all new opportunities, and shortly after that, I was able to make the switch."

In this installment of Second Life, the co-founder of Hygge & West shares her best career advice, including the mistakes she's made along the way that ended up contributing to her success, how she deals with self-doubt, and why she has absolutely no regrets when she looks back and reflects on her previous career as a lawyer.

Tell us about your first career path? I studied natural science management in undergrad and then went to law school thinking I'd pursue a career in environmental law. Unfortunately, I knew absolutely nothing about the actual practice of law. The only thought I'd really put into this career was picturing myself carrying a chic briefcase and helping save the planet. I honestly didn't even realize that a lot of careers in environmental law meant representing corporations and doing "black hat" work that might actually not benefit the environment. My first summer internship was at a state environmental agency and I was miserable there. I'm not sure if I was just extremely nervous and scared that I wasn't doing the work correctly or if it was actually not interesting to me, but I completely fell off track after that and ended up working for a corporate law firm upon graduation. I hoped that this would be a quick way to repay my school loans, but stayed there for five years because I couldn't really figure a way out. More