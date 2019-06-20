The Deciders: Meet the voters defining America's politics

By Letitia Stein

(Reuters) - A retiree worried about his granddaughter's future in Pinellas County, Florida. A factory worker in Racine County, Wisconsin, who doubts politicians will improve her life as a single mother.

A Boy Scout leader willing to cross party lines to revive his blue-collar town in Northampton County, Pennsylvania. A gay, Latino college student in Maricopa County, Arizona, preparing to cast his first presidential ballot.

These voters live in some of the most competitive counties in America's presidential battleground states, places set to play an outsized role in the 2020 presidential election. All four counties were decided by four percentage points or less in 2016 and ultimately won by Donald Trump.

Trump's path to a second term will test an electoral map he realigned. He must hold the strong support of the white, working-class voters who helped him capture Florida and Pennsylvania.

He will aim to build on his narrow victory in Wisconsin, which saw a decline in turnout among predominately Democratic black voters. And he is fighting to keep the onetime Republican stronghold of Arizona in his column as population shifts have put the state in play for Democrats.

Reuters will report from four critical counties in these states through the election for a better understanding of the people and places defining the presidential race.

The series starts with the stories of four people whose voting decisions - often driven by personal experiences, they said, rather than by party affiliation - continue to upend politics as usual.





(For an interactive version of this story: https://tmsnrt.rs/2IrnBXR)





JOHN LENGES IN PINELLAS COUNTY, FLORIDA: "I'D LIKE TO GIVE HIM AT LEAST ANOTHER FOUR YEARS."

John Lenges held four fingers in the air, cheering as a Florida crowd chanted "four more years" at this month's opening rally for Trump's 2020 re-election campaign.

Four years earlier, when Trump announced his presidential bid, Lenges was a Democrat. He mostly tuned out politics. He had never voted for a Republican president. Trump was different - a businessman and political outsider.

"It was a wakeup call," said Lenges, 65, a retired maintenance supervisor. "Our country needed a turn."

Lenges worries about his granddaughter's future as he hears daily news reports of violence. He hates seeing the removal of statues honoring Confederate soldiers who fought in the U.S. Civil War, saying it trashes history.

Trump may not solve every problem, Lenges said, "but I think he's a start."

Friends called him crazy when he started waving handmade Trump signs around Pinellas County, where retirees, suburbanites and urban hipsters share sugar-sand beaches, and the electorate swings between the two major political parties in presidential contests.

He collects Trump memorabilia. His framed ticket to Trump's inauguration hangs on a home office wall once dedicated to auto racing.

Lenges joined the Democratic Party when his father's job as an assistant fire chief in Indiana depended on the party's patronage. He remained loyal after moving to Florida and throughout his years raising his two sons to appreciate American eagles, motorcycles and the proper technique for skinning hogs.

To support Trump, Lenges became a Republican. He continues to root for the president's agenda. On a recent vacation to the Grand Canyon, he added a day to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and the wall Trump has vowed to finish.

Posing for a photo, Lenges held a poster that read: "The silent majority stands with Trump."





STACY BAUGH IN RACINE COUNTY, WISCONSIN: "IT'S GOING TO TAKE A LOT OF THOUGHT AND A LOT OF PERSUASION THIS TIME."

Stacy Baugh would like a president attuned to the goals she sketched out in a planner in the three-bedroom apartment she shares with her cousin and their six children.

She wants job options. Ones that pay a wage she can live on, not the $13 per hour she has been earning on a hot factory line making air fresheners. She wants better schools for her children. She wants steady employment for their father despite his criminal record.

In 2016, she did not trust Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton to deliver. So the 31-year-old Democrat skipped the presidential contest even as she cast her ballot in other races.

"Either one of them in office, there wouldn't have been any change," Baugh said. "So why?"